New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.61% of LiveRamp worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,953,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP opened at $41.75 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.