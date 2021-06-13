New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.44 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $23,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,366 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,154 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,586 shares of company stock valued at $21,679,045. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.