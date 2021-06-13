New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.84 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,676 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $92.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

