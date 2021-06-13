New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,958 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of FMC by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

