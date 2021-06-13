Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.69.

NYSE NEXA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.67. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

