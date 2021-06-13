NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -134.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

NYSE NXRT opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

