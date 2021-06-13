NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGL. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

NGL opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.94.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 3,972,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

