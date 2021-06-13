Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.17 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

