Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 382,255 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 227,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $47,263,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

