Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $948,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

