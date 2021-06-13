Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $983,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.