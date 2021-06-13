Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 269 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

