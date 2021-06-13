Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 286 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

OC stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.97.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

