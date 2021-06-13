NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 392.9% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NMHLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,345. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

Get NMC Health alerts:

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.