Noir Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $463,415.27 and $821.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00221037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00034952 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,507,681 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

