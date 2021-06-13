Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns “No Recommendation” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:NXR opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £265.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

