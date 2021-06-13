Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 2,351 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

