Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 121,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Teleflex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Teleflex by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $393.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

