Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 298.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

