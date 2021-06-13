NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NOV were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,767 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NOV by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

