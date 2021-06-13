Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NEA opened at $15.45 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

