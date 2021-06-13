Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NEA opened at $15.45 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
