Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JHAA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

