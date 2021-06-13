Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

