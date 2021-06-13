Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE NMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
