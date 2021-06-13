Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NRK opened at $14.14 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
