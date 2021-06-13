Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 189,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. 3,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

