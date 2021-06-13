Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 42,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

