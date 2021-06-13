Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 42,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
