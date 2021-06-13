Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE JSD opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $234,042.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,138 shares of company stock worth $1,777,965 in the last ninety days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

