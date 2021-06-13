Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NPV remained flat at $$16.16 on Friday. 4,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,992. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

