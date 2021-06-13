NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.