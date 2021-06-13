Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

GSY stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

