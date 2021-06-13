Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 444.9% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $502.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $310.16 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

