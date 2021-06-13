Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,325,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,589.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 66,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $228.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.95.

