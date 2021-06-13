Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 126 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

