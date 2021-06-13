Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 4,670 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $29.93 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

