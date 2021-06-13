Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 5640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.