Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Up 197.7% in May

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, a growth of 197.7% from the May 13th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OAS stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. 261,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,904,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $24,946,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

