Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.51

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $94.87, with a volume of 4169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

OAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

