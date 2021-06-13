Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce $465.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $477.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $427.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OII. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OII traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 468,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,131. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

