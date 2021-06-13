Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.18. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.