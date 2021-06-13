OceanEx Token Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $73,876.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01121142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.50 or 0.99803904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

