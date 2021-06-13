Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 157.1% in May

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OPOF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 2,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793. The company has a market cap of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

