Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 230,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,967. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.56, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

