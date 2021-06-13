Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $2.09 on Major Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Opium has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $71.35 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00005832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00056080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00166048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00195075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.01098862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.76 or 1.00276563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.