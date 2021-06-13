Oprah Winfrey Sells 31,304 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WW International alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $877,299.27.

On Monday, June 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 29,694 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,190,432.46.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.