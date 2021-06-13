Oracle (ORCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORCL opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34. Oracle has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

