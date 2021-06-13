Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGO stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.