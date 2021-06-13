Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.19

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 4395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,705,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,986,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

