Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51.

OR stock opened at C$17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.71 and a one year high of C$17.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

