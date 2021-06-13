Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

