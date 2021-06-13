Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $7,051,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

